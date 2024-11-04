KinderCare Learning initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Outperform rating and $34 price target As the largest childcare provider in the U.S., KinderCare enjoys scale benefits in recruiting staff and students, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm projects further growth boosted by steady price increases and expanding newer offerings.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KLC:
- Opening Day: Polyrizon, Gelteq debut in quiet IPO week
- Five new option listings on October 29th
- Opening Day: Another trio of biotech IPOs make Friday debut
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.