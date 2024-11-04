KinderCare Learning initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Outperform rating and $34 price target As the largest childcare provider in the U.S., KinderCare enjoys scale benefits in recruiting staff and students, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm projects further growth boosted by steady price increases and expanding newer offerings.

