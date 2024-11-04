KinderCare Learning initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with an Equal Weight rating and $31 price target The firm likes the company’s position as the largest day-care center provider in the U.S. with mid-single-digit revenue growth. However, the stock’s valuation “seems fair,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

