News & Insights

Stocks
KLC

KinderCare Learning initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

November 04, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with a Buy rating and $41 price target KinderCare is the largest provider of early childhood education services in the U.S., with capacity to serve over 210,000 children across 2,500 centers and sites, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is differentiated through its focus on community-based child care centers. It expects this to be a driver of occupancy growth to combine with tuition increases.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KLC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.