KinderCare Learning initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong initiated coverage of KinderCare Learning (KLC) with a Buy rating and $41 price target KinderCare is the largest provider of early childhood education services in the U.S., with capacity to serve over 210,000 children across 2,500 centers and sites, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is differentiated through its focus on community-based child care centers. It expects this to be a driver of occupancy growth to combine with tuition increases.

