KINDERCARE LEARNING Earnings Results: $KLC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KINDERCARE LEARNING ($KLC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $646,960,000, missing estimates of $653,194,098 by $-6,234,098.
KINDERCARE LEARNING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024
KINDERCARE LEARNING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KLC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 11/25/2024
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 11/04/2024
- Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 11/04/2024
- Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 11/04/2024
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 11/04/2024
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $38.0 on 11/04/2024
