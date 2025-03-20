KINDERCARE LEARNING Earnings Results: $KLC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KINDERCARE LEARNING ($KLC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $646,960,000, missing estimates of $653,194,098 by $-6,234,098.

KINDERCARE LEARNING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

KINDERCARE LEARNING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KLC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 11/25/2024

on 11/25/2024 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $38.0 on 11/04/2024

