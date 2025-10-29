KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Price Target Decreased by 19.78% to 10.64

The average one-year price target for KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC) has been revised to $10.64 / share. This is a decrease of 19.78% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.83% from the latest reported closing price of $5.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in KinderCare Learning Companies. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLC is 0.19%, an increase of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 119,297K shares. The put/call ratio of KLC is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Holding holds 81,419K shares representing 68.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 4,642K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 26.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,833K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares , representing an increase of 28.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 8.23% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,389K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,658K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.