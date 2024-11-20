Kinder Morgan's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Kinder Morgan.

Looking at options history for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $141,820 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $227,197.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $30.0 for Kinder Morgan during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kinder Morgan stands at 4245.33, with a total volume reaching 11,159.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kinder Morgan, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kinder Morgan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $28.00 $88.9K 5.1K 1.0K KMI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $30.00 $60.0K 8.3K 326 KMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.01 $0.97 $1.0 $28.00 $52.9K 5.1K 3.0K KMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.72 $0.69 $0.69 $28.00 $46.0K 4.7K 827 KMI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.6 $0.59 $0.6 $29.00 $35.1K 4.0K 1.1K

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kinder Morgan, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Kinder Morgan's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,049,944, the KMI's price is down by -0.84%, now at $27.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Kinder Morgan

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Kinder Morgan, maintaining a target price of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Kinder Morgan, targeting a price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan with a target price of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Kinder Morgan, targeting a price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kinder Morgan with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.