Kinder Morgan's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KMI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Kinder Morgan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,425, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $421,075.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $25.0 for Kinder Morgan over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kinder Morgan stands at 13628.17, with a total volume reaching 5,566.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kinder Morgan, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kinder Morgan Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $20.00 $44.3K 51.8K 539 KMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.07 $20.00 $43.8K 51.8K 63 KMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $20.00 $40.6K 51.8K 63 KMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.17 $1.1 $1.16 $22.00 $39.4K 67 453 KMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $20.00 $38.2K 51.8K 899

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kinder Morgan, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Kinder Morgan's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 11,439,497, the KMI's price is up by 3.6%, now at $24.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Kinder Morgan

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.333333333333332.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Kinder Morgan, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $27. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kinder Morgan options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

