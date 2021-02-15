Kinder Morgan's Natural Gas Pipeline reports capacity strain due to bad weather

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan's KMI.N Natural Gas Pipeline Co. on Monday reported capacity constraints at various locations on its pipeline system due to a spike in demand driven by severe weather conditions.

Capacity restraints are being implemented on lines in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and Illinois, until further notice.

A rare deep freeze in Texas forced the state's electric grid operator on Monday to impose rotating blackouts, while much of the United States from the Pacific Northwest through the Great Plains and into the mid-Atlantic states was in the grip of bone-chilling weather.

Another operator, Enable Gas Transmission, announced it was taking measures to ensure pipeline integrity is maintained, while ensuring adequate supply for customers in the wake of natural gas production freeze-offs and other supply disruptions.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

