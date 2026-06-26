Kinder Morgan's Growth Story Rides on LNG and Surging Power Demand

Kinder Morgan KMI is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America that transports approximately 40% of U.S. natural gas. The company owns an extensive asset base, including approximately 78,000 miles of pipelines, 136 terminals and more than 700 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working natural gas storage capacity. While KMI generates stable cash flows, supported by its highly contracted business model, its growth story is backed by the rising demand for natural gas and power consumption in the United States.

The rising demand for natural gas is driven by two major factors – growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and increasing gas-fired power demand in the U.S. Kinder Morgan’s assets. These assets are well-positioned to support LNG export growth, particularly at the export hubs in Texas and the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Additionally, the expansion of data centers, the retirement of coal-fired power plants, industrial reshoring, population migration and economic growth in the Southern U.S. are resulting in increased electricity consumption, boosting the need for reliable natural gas-fired power generation.

The company’s $10.1 billion project backlog is primarily focused on natural gas infrastructure, with more than 20% directed toward serving the growing LNG demand, whereas about 60% is directed toward power generation and utility demand. This should enable the midstream player to convert these demand trends into stable, predictable cash flows. These trends enhance the strategic value of KMI’s pipeline and storage assets and provide investors with a low-risk path to gain exposure to the structural growth in U.S. natural gas demand.

Energy Sector Players to Benefit From Rising Natural Gas Demand

The rise of data centers and higher gas-fired power demand presents an opportunity for Enbridge Inc. ENB to capitalize on. Data centers require a huge amount of electricity, which is driving rapid growth in gas demand. The shift from coal to gas for power generation is increasing the demand for gas. Enbridgeis expected to gain from the expansion of its natural gas storage facilities.

Venture Global VG is one of the largest U.S.-based exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is currently operating and developing multiple LNG export projects in Louisiana. The company anticipates that the total production capacity across its projects will account for approximately 68 million tons per annum, upon completion, with potential upside from optimization initiatives. Being an LNG export company, VG is expected to benefit from the rise in LNG demand, driven by the expansion of data centers, replacement of coal and the global shift toward lower-emission fuels.

KMI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of KMI have jumped 14.2% over the past year compared with the 18.7% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, KMI trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 14.47X. This is below the broader industry average of 15.2X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI’s 2026 earnings hasn’t seen any revisions over the past seven days.



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KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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