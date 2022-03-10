Kinder Morgan's El Paso Energy Capital Trust I 4 3/4% Trust Convertible Preferred Securities Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/14/22, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s El Paso Energy Capital Trust I 4 3/4% Trust Convertible Preferred Securities (Symbol: EP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5938, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of EP.PRC's recent share price of $48.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of EP.PRC to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when EP.PRC shares open for trading on 3/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.89%, which compares to an average yield of 8.02% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of EP.PRC shares, versus KMI:

Below is a dividend history chart for EP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5938 on Kinder Morgan Inc.'s El Paso Energy Capital Trust I 4 3/4% Trust Convertible Preferred Securities:

In Thursday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc.'s El Paso Energy Capital Trust I 4 3/4% Trust Convertible Preferred Securities (Symbol: EP.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KMI) are up about 0.3%.

