Kinder Morgan (XTRA:2KD) Price Target Increased by 33.00% to 27.42

The average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan (XTRA:2KD) has been revised to 27,42 € / share. This is an increase of 33.00% from the prior estimate of 20,62 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23,43 € to a high of 34,28 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.98% from the latest reported closing price of 24,06 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2KD is 0.44%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 1,693,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,689K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KD by 6.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,873K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,711K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KD by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 52,584K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,869K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KD by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,849K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,250K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KD by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 39,551K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

