Kinder Morgan vs. NextDecade: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Kinder Morgan is an energy infrastructure giant that generates steady cash flows from natural gas and petroleum transportation.

NextDecade is a high-growth development-stage company focused on becoming a significant player in the global LNG export market.

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The energy sector offers various ways to invest, from established pipeline giants to emerging export players.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) operates as the backbone of North American energy infrastructure through its vast pipeline network. NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) is building its future on the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Texas. Investors often compare these two energy companies because they both provide critical links in the natural gas value chain, albeit at different stages of maturity. Deciding which one to invest in depends on your personal appetite for risk and income.

The case for Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is among the largest midstream energy companies, managing nearly 78,000 miles of pipelines and 136 terminals. The company transports nearly 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., providing essential services to power plants, local distribution companies, and industrial users. Because no single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, the business avoids heavy concentration risk and maintains a diversified stream of service-based income.

In FY 2025, Kinder Morgan’s revenue grew 12% to $16.9 billion, and net income came in at $3.1 billion. That’s a healthy net margin of 18%. The upward trend in revenue and net income suggests that this energy dividend stock is effectively capturing demand as it expands its natural gas and renewable operations.

The debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 1.0x as of the December 2025 balance sheet. This metric, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests a balanced financing mix for its capital-intensive operations. During FY 2025, Kinder Morgan generated free cash flow of nearly $3.2 billion, which is the cash remaining after the company pays for its operations and capital expenditures, highlighting its ability to generate consistent cash.

The case for NextDecade

NextDecade is a development-stage company focused on the Rio Grande LNG facility in South Texas, which aims to become a major hub for global natural gas exports. The project currently has eight liquefaction trains in various stages of construction or development, targeting a total capacity of approximately 48 million tonnes per annum. The company has already secured long-term purchase agreements with 14 creditworthy customers, providing a foundation for future cash flows once the facility begins commercial operations.

Since the Rio Grande facility hasn’t commenced its primary shipping operations, NextDecade isn’t generating any meaningful commercial revenue yet. It reported a net loss of $306.4 million in FY 2025, reflecting the high overhead and development costs required to bring a massive export terminal online in a competitive global market.

The balance sheet as of December 2025 showed a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 90.8x. This value indicates that the company's total liabilities, including both short-term and long-term debt, significantly exceed its total shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was a negative $5 billion, a figure that reflects the intensive capital spending required to build out the liquefaction trains before any revenue is generated.

Risk profile comparison

Kinder Morgan earns fees under long-term contracts and therefore faces little risk from commodity price volatility. But building these pipelines requires massive amounts of money and can saddle the company with debt. Kinder Mirgan must also navigate complex regulatory environments, where decisions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in lower tariff rates or forced refunds.

NextDecade faces a different set of challenges, chiefly the risk that its Rio Grande LNG facility could incur cost overruns or construction delays. The project is also subject to ongoing litigation in the D.C. Circuit, where legal challenges to its authorizations could potentially halt progress. Furthermore, the company relies on U.S.-sourced natural gas remaining cheaper than international alternatives to stay competitive against rivals like Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG).

Valuation comparison

Kinder Morgan appears more attractively valued for conservative investors based on its Forward P/E, whereas NextDecade lacks a traditional P/S ratio.

Metric Kinder Morgan NextDecade Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.6x 23.6x 21.4x P/S ratio 4.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Comparing Kinder Morgan and NextDecade is a choice between a stable, recession-proof income machine and a high-stakes, hyper-growth energy infrastructure play.

Kinder Morgan is a $70 billion midstream giant controlling a significant portion of all U.S. natural gas movement. It operates as a toll booth, signing long-term, fee-based take-or-pay contracts with oil and gas producers. Earnings continue to flow even when oil and gas prices fluctuate, making Kinder Morgan fairly resilient to commodity cycles. That also explains why the company can regularly increase dividends — it has done so for nine consecutive years now.

NextDecade is a more speculative stock, although the upside could be massive. Demand for LNG is projected to rise exponentially in the coming years. Rio Grande is expected to be one of the world's largest LNG export terminals. Although the first LNG shipments aren’t expected before 2027, NextDecade has already locked in big energy companies as customers for the bulk of the estimated LNG production from the first few units. That shows the demand for LNG, and the kind of opportunities ahead for NextDecade.

If I had the option to buy only one stock today, I’d pick NextDecade simply because of the growth optionality. The LNG stock certainly carries a much higher risk than Kinder Morgan, but both are eventually natural gas plays in the long run. Where things stand now, demand for LNG is expected to skyrocket, especially from markets such as the Asia-Pacific.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cheniere Energy and Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.