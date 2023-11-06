News & Insights

Kinder Morgan to buy NextEra Energy Partners' STX Midstream for $1.82 bln

November 06, 2023 — 05:11 pm EST

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan KMI.N said on Monday it would acquire NextEra Energy Partners' NEP.N South Texas assets, STX Midstream, for $1.82 billion.

The Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio primarily consists of seven pipelines which provide natural gas to Mexico and power producers and municipalities in South Texas.

"Initially, we plan to fund the transaction with cash on hand and short-term borrowings," Kinder Morgan said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

