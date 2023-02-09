US Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan shuts piping lines at Watson Station after spill

February 09, 2023 — 09:38 pm EST

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners on Thursday disclosed a gasoline spill from a piping station in Long Beach, California, and has shut down all lines pumping in and out of the area.

The company has secured the spill and isolated all the lines in the area, it said in a filing.

The incident took place at the unit of U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan's KMI.N Watson Station, a gathering system for oil and refined petroleum product pipelines.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

