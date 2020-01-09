US Markets

Kinder Morgan sells Pembina shares for $764 mln

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc said on Thursday it sold the 25 million shares in Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp that it received when Pembina bought Kinder Morgan Canada for $764 million.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N said on Thursday it sold the 25 million shares in Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO that it received when Pembina bought Kinder Morgan Canada for $764 million.

Kinder Morgan said it will use the proceeds to cut its debt.

Canada's Pembina Pipeline had agreed to buy Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for C$4.35 billion ($3.28 billion) in August.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular