KMI

Kinder Morgan says it's working to identify cause of Georgia diesel spill

Contributors
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

Recasts and updates throughout with company response

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan KMI.N said on Monday it was working with regulatory authorities to identify the cause of diesel spillage from its pipeline in Georgia, which resumed service on Saturday evening after repairs were completed.

Kinder Morgan said on Monday that "active cleanup and remediation activities are ongoing" at the pipeline after an unknown amount of diesel was discharged on Feb. 22 into a residential area in Lawrenceville. The 26-inch (66-cm) pipeline is operated by its subsidiary, Products (SE) Pipeline Corporation.

The regulator, Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA), issued a corrective action order on Friday, requiring Products (SE) Pipeline to take steps to protect the public, property, and the environment from potential hazards.

The order also outlined the need for a root cause failure analysis and a remedial work plan, along with other tests to identify the cause of the failure.

"We are working with PHSMA to address the cause of this incident," Kinder Morgan said.

The PHMSA said there were no fires or injuries reported because of the incident, but five residences were evacuated.

The pipeline operator, however, said no homes were required to be evacuated but it did offer hotel accommodation to nearby residents "due to the inconvenience of the 24-hour repair activities."

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jane Wardell)

