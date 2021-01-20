Kinder Morgan reports 24.5% jump in quarterly profit
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N reported a 24.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit from the third on Wednesday as demand for transporting natural gas picked up after a coronavirus-induced slump hurt volumes earlier in 2020.
Adjusted profit rose to $604 million, or 27 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $485 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
