Kinder Morgan to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents due to higher contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines business segment.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 7.93%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend for KMI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 31 cents has seen one upward revision in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 10.7% jump from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for revenues of $4.29 billion implies a 6.2% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider Ahead of KMI's Q2 Results

Kinder Morgan is a leading player in the midstream energy sector, with an extensive natural gas pipeline network spanning 58,600 miles. The company transports nearly 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States. A large portion of its contracts are fee-based and structured as take-or-pay agreements. KMI is likely to have generated stable cash flows in the June-end quarter of 2026.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate points to mixed results across Kinder Morgan's business segments. While natural gas pipeline revenues are projected to increase to $2,718 million from $2,536 million in the prior-year quarter, earnings from this segment are expected to dip slightly to $1,433 million from $1,436 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Terminal earnings are anticipated to fall to $294 million from $300 million last year. Together, these declines are likely to have hurt the company’s overall earnings.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for KMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Kinder Morgan currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

NOV Inc. NOV has an Earnings ESP of +19.69% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV’s earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating a 44.8% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus, Inc. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Cactus is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting a 7.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO has an Earnings ESP of +11.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. HF Sinclair is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO’s earnings is pegged at $3.93 per share, suggesting a 131.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.