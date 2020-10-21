Kinder Morgan quarterly profit falls 10%

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N reported a 10% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as a steep drop in natural gas prices due to the coronavirus pandemic hurt production and transportation of the fuel.

Net profit available to the company fell to $455 million, or 20 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $506 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

