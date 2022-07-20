Energy
Kinder Morgan quarterly profit climbs 20%

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

July 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N reported a 20.3% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as higher demand for jet fuel boosted the U.S pipeline operator's volumes

The Houston, Texas-based pipeline and terminal operator posted adjusted profit of $621 million, or 27 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $516 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

