Kinder Morgan Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $610 million or $0.27 per share, up from $483 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.26 per share, up from $0.25 per share last year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $3.35 billion from $3.78 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

