Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan Q4 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $610 million or $0.27 per share, up from $483 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.26 per share, up from $0.25 per share last year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $3.35 billion from $3.78 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular