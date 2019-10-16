Markets
Kinder Morgan Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $506 million or $0.22 per share, down from $693 million or $0.31 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.22 per share, up from $0.21 per share last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $3.21 billion from $3.52 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion for the quarter.

