Kinder Morgan Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, after the closing bell.

Let us examine the factors that are expected to have impacted this pipeline operator’s quarterly performance. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing KMI’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings of 39 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents, primarily attributed to contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines business segment.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same twice and missing once, delivering an average surprise of 0.64%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend for KMI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 38 cents has been unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates an 11.8% jump from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $4.7 billion implies a 9.7% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for KMI

Kinder Morgan is a leading player in the midstream energy sector, with an extensive natural gas pipeline network spanning more than 66,000 miles. The company transports close to 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States. Because a large portion of its contracts are fee-based and structured as take-or-pay agreements, Kinder Morgan likely generated stable cash flows in the March-end quarter of 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinder Morgan’s first-quarter revenues from its natural gas pipeline segment stands at $3,023 million, indicating a rise from the $2,754 million reported in the same quarter last year. Similarly, earnings from this segment are projected at $1,640 million, whereas it registered $1,453 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings from the CO2 segment is $153 million, suggesting a dip from the $181 million reported in the prior-year quarter, which is likely to have weighed on the overall performance. However, since the CO2 segment accounts for only about 7% of total adjusted segment EBDA, any decline in this segment is expected to have a limited impact on the company’s overall earnings.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for KMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI has an Earnings ESP of -2.42%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: KMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Patterson-UTI Energy is scheduled to release earnings on April 22.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Patterson-UTI Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, the average being 43%. The company has witnessed one upward movement for the first-quarter 2026 bottom line in the past 30 days.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +9.91% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

For 2026, ConocoPhillips has a projected earnings growth rate of 26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Valero Energy VLO has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. Valero Energy is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

For 2026, Valero Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s earnings is pegged at $3.14 per share, suggesting a 252.8% upsurge from the prior-year reported figure.

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.