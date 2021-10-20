US Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan profit rises 4.1% on gas, fuel demand

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GARY MCWILLIAMS

Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 4.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as rising demand for gas and fuel boosted the pipeline operator's volumes.

Adds details on volumes, background

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N reported a 4.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as rising demand for gas and fuel boosted the pipeline operator's volumes.

A scramble for gas in Europe and Asia has steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States, while demand for refined products has also recovered from pandemic lows, boosting transportation volumes of both.

Adjusted profit rose to $505 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $485 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kinder Morgan, which transports nearly 40% of the natural gas consumed in the United States, said natgas transport volumes rose 3%, while total refined product volumes rose 12%.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular