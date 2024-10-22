Kinder Morgan price target raised to $26 from $24 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto raised the firm’s price target on Kinder Morgan (KMI) to $26 from $24 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were slightly below expectations, though its longer-term prospects continue to improve on growing natural gas demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Importantly, given its cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, Kinder Morgan looks well positioned to finance its growth opportunities, the firm added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.