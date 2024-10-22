Kinder Morgan price target raised to $26 from $24 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto raised the firm’s price target on Kinder Morgan (KMI) to $26 from $24 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were slightly below expectations, though its longer-term prospects continue to improve on growing natural gas demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Importantly, given its cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, Kinder Morgan looks well positioned to finance its growth opportunities, the firm added.
