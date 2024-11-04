Kinder Morgan price target raised to $24 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen raised the firm’s price target on Kinder Morgan (KMI) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Read More on KMI:
- Kinder Morgan removed from US Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
- Kinder Morgan price target raised to $26 from $24 at RBC Capital
- Kinder Morgan price target raised to $25 from $22 at Truist
- Kinder Morgan reinstated with a Buy at BofA
- Kinder Morgan price target raised to $27 from $22 at Wells Fargo
