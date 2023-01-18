US Markets
Kinder Morgan picks new CEO, profit jumps on natural gas earnings

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N on Wednesday posted a jump in fourth-quarter adjusted profit and said company veteran Kim Dang will become chief executive officer from August.

The U.S. pipeline operator's profit benefited from the company transporting higher volumes of natural gas, jet fuel and carbon dioxide.

Demand for oil and gas surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow left a void in supply, leading to record U.S. liquefied natural gas export volumes to Europe.

Elevated prices in a tight energy market have also encouraged producers to boost output, benefiting pipeline operators such as Kinder Morgan.

The Houston, Texas-based pipeline and terminal operator posted adjusted profit of $708 million, or 31 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $609 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

