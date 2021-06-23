Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kinder Morgan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$4.4b ÷ (US$71b - US$4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Kinder Morgan has an ROCE of 6.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:KMI Return on Capital Employed June 23rd 2021

In the above chart we have measured Kinder Morgan's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kinder Morgan.

What Can We Tell From Kinder Morgan's ROCE Trend?

Kinder Morgan has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 28% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Kinder Morgan has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 29% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

