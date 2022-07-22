Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) jumps 6.5% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shareholders, since the share price is down 14% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 38%. But it's up 6.5% in the last week. Less than a week ago Kinder Morgan announced its financial results; you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the stock has risen 6.5% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Kinder Morgan actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.3% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Given that EPS is up and the share price is down, it seems clear the market is less excited about the business than it was. Of course, this could spell opportunity because if the EPS growth continues long term, it seems very likely the share price will rise too.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:KMI Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Kinder Morgan's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Kinder Morgan, it has a TSR of 3.7% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kinder Morgan has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.5% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Kinder Morgan has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Kinder Morgan is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

