Kinder Morgan misses revenue estimates as gasoline, diesel volumes drop

Credit: REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

July 19, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan KMI.N on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue as the pipeline operator transported lower volumes of gasoline and diesel through its network.

Oil and gas prices came under pressure during the April-June quarter as rising interest rates in key economies and a slower-than-expected manufacturing and consumption recovery in China dented fuel demand.

Energy output has yet not reached pre-pandemic levels as companies have kept a tight rein on production, pressuring pipeline operators' transport volumes.

While Kinder Morgan's volumes for gasoline and diesel fell in the reported quarter compared to the previous year, its total delivery volumes rose on higher natural gas volumes.

The Houston, Texas-based firm posted revenue of $3.50 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

