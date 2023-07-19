News & Insights

US Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan misses quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

July 19, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan KMI.N on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue as the pipeline operator earned less through its crude oil and condensate pipeline.

The Houston, Texas-based firm posted revenue of $3.50 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of 4.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.