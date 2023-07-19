Kinder Morgan misses quarterly revenue estimates

July 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan KMI.N on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue as the pipeline operator earned less through its crude oil and condensate pipeline.

The Houston, Texas-based firm posted revenue of $3.50 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of 4.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.