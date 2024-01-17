Kinder Morgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 4 & 5

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pipeline and terminal operator Kinder Morgan KMI.N on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, as higher interest expenses and weakness in the natural gas pipeline segment hurt margins during the period.

Shares of the company were down 1.2% at $17.3 in trading after the bell.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 30 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Weakness in the carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation segment also pressured Kinder Morgan's quarterly earnings, hit by weaker prices of natural gas liquids and lower CO2 volumes.

Kinder Morgan's adjusted core profit from the natural gas pipeline segment was down to $1.33 billion in the October-December quarter, from $1.35 billion last year.

The company raised its adjusted core profit guidance for 2024 to $1.22 per share from its previous forecast of $1.21 per share, on the inclusion of NextEra Energy Partners' STX Midstream assets, following its acquisition.

