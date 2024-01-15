Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Jan 17, after the closing bell.

Let’s delve into the factors that are anticipated to have influenced this pipeline operator’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. However, it is worth taking a look at KMI’s previous quarter’s performance first.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny, primarily driven by a decline in the realized natural gas liquid price. The negatives were partially offset by higher gathering and transport volumes.

Kinder Morgan’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice, met once and missed the same once in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 0.99%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 31 cents has witnessed no upward and downward movement over the past 30 days. The estimate suggests no change from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI’s fourth-quarter revenues of $4 billion indicates a 16.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

As the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America, Kinder Morgan moves 2.4 million barrels per day of petroleum products. Higher volumes transported in its pipeline systems are likely to have boosted the company’s profit levels in the fourth quarter.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from KMI’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment for the fourth quarter is pegged at $2,766 million, suggesting a decline from the $3,012 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from KMI’s Terminal segment for the fourth quarter is pegged at $441 million, implying a decline from the $455 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI’s gasoline production volumes per day is pegged at 956 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d), suggesting a marginal decline from the $965 Mbbls/d reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI’s total refined product volumes per day is pegged at 1,588 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d), indicating a marginal decline from the $1,593 Mbbls/d reported in the prior-year quarter.

Estimates for most segments suggest year-over-year declines, in turn implying a poor performance for Kinder Morgan in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Kinder Morgan this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: KMI’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate both are currently pegged at earnings of 31 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Phillips 66 PSX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Phillips 66 is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX’s earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a 36.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

CNX Resources CNX presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

CNX Resources is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting an 82.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Nextracker Inc. NXT currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.43% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Nextracker is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal earnings on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share.

