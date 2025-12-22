Kinder Morgan (KMI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $26.89, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The stock of oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company has fallen by 1.82% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.94% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 12.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.42 billion, reflecting a 10.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $16.85 billion, signifying shifts of +11.3% and +11.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.1, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 2.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

