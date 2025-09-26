Kinder Morgan (KMI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $28.21, demonstrating a +1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's shares have seen an increase of 3.41% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 16% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.17 billion, indicating a 12.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $17.03 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.43% and +12.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinder Morgan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.05. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.85 of its industry.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

