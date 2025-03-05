Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $26.73, demonstrating a -0.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.46%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have depreciated by 1.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.99 billion, reflecting a 3.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $16.2 billion, indicating changes of +9.57% and +7.26%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.54% lower. Right now, Kinder Morgan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.49. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.22.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.