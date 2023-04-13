Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 7.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.24 billion, up 22.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $20.86 billion, which would represent changes of -5.17% and +8.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.93, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

