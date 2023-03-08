Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.24 billion, up 22.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $20.86 billion, which would represent changes of -5.17% and +8.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 5.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

