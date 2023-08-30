Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.44, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 0.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.74% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.49 billion, down 13.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.91 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.97, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

