Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 4.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.4 billion, down 14.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.54 billion, which would represent changes of -6.03% and -8.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.12. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.12.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.04 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

