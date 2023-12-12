Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.22, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.7%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have appreciated by 6.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.23%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.14 billion, showing a 9.56% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $15.57 billion, signifying shifts of -5.17% and -18.93%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.19 of its industry.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.31 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

