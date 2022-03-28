Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $18.75, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 11.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.88 billion, down 25.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.7% and -8.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

