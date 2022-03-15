Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.32, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 2.04% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, down 25.56% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.7% and -8.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 5.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

