Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $21.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.95% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 22, 2020. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.72 billion, down 1.51% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% lower within the past month. KMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.19, which means KMI is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.