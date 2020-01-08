Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $21.16, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 6.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.72 billion, down 1.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note KMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.83, which means KMI is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

