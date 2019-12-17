Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $20.51, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 2.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, down 0.19% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.99% and -1.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher within the past month. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KMI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.77, which means KMI is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

