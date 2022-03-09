Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 7.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, down 25.56% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.7% and -8.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.49.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.