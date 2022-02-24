Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 4.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, down 25.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.7% and -8.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

