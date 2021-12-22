Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $15.57, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 4.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.39 billion, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $15.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +33.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.35% higher. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.05, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 3.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

