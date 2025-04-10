Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $25.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.02% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 16, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.14 billion, indicating a 7.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $16.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.3% and +8.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.79% increase. Currently, Kinder Morgan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.69, so one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

